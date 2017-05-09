Arlington man dies one week after single-vehicle crash in Fort Worth

A 53-year-old Arlington man died in the hospital Monday from injuries suffered in a crash last week in Fort Worth.
Terry Osburn was driving his Jeep Wrangler on May 1 about 5:45 a.m. near the 5200 block of East Loop 820 South when he lost control, struck a barrier and crashed, said Officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
Osburn was unresponsive when officers arrived.
He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died one week later in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s site.
