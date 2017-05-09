Man struck, killed by vehicle on Fort Worth street, driver flees

A man died early Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle on a Fort Worth street, and the driver fled the scene, according to police.
Police were called to the hit-and-run just after 2 a.m. in the 5500 block of East Lancaster Avenue, according to the online police call sheet.
A 25-year-old man died as a result of the hit-and-run, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman.
Additional information, such as the victim’s identity, was not immediately available.
