Fort Worth

May 09, 2017 7:33 AM

Man struck, killed by vehicle on Fort Worth street, driver flees

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A man died early Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle on a Fort Worth street, and the driver fled the scene, according to police.

Police were called to the hit-and-run just after 2 a.m. in the 5500 block of East Lancaster Avenue, according to the online police call sheet.

A 25-year-old man died as a result of the hit-and-run, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman.

Additional information, such as the victim’s identity, was not immediately available.

