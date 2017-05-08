Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in Fort Worth meth conspiracy

Fort Worth

A 33-year-old man was sentenced last week to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a large methamphetamine distribution conspiracy involving Aryan Brotherhood gang members, officials announced Monday.

Jake Lindsey Hardin, also known as “Cash,” pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to court records.

Hardin, who had been a fugitive for six months before his arrest in November, was one of about 80 defendants charged in the conspiracy last year.

Hardin received meth from other co-conspirators and sold it in the Fort Worth area in 2014 and 2015, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge John McBryde sentenced Hardin on Friday.

