Update: Two people walk away from small plane crash outside Weatherford

By Mark David Smith

WEATHERFORD

Two people walked away from a small plane crash in Parker County, according to the Department of Public Safety

A 34-year-old student pilot and his 68-year-old instructor were the only occupants of the small, single-engine plane about 9:30 a.m. when it apparently lost power and went down in a wooded area near the community of Brock, according to Sgt. Ricky Hunter, a Department of Public Safety spokesman.

Both the pilot and instructor had minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

The student pilot had taken off from Granbury Regional Airport about 8:45 a.m. for a training flight, Hunter said.

No fire was reported, said Joel Kertok, Parker County spokesman.

