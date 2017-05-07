She dropped her phone in a storm drain. The next day, ‘Greg’ came to the rescue

After taking out her iPhone for a selfie in front of a Fort Worth Stockyards sign, Caitlin Boydston could only watch in disbelief Saturday as it fell out of her hand, into the street and down a storm drain.
Boydston, of Houston, was back in her hometown for a friend’s wedding and had just lost all of the photos from the reception.
“My phone has been in a number of precarious situations previously where I thought to myself to be extra careful, like over water or on a really tall building,” Boydston said. “But I never thought I would be stone-cold sober and watch it fall into a storm drain.”
So, after re-evaluating her life choices and accepting her phone’s fate, she went to her parents’ home in Fort Worth. Her dad told her to call the city for help, but she didn’t think anyone would care.
But after a few calls, she learned that not all heroes wear capes and “the city of Fort Worth is awesome,” she said.
A Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works employee named Greg — Boydston did not get his last name — met her at 8 a.m. Sunday and rescued her phone.
“I am super thankful that he was willing to come out this morning,” Boydston said.
After Greg returned her iPhone, Boydston offered to buy him breakfast tacos.
He said no.
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
Comments