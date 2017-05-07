Pizza driver kills Mesquite robbery suspect, another teen arrested

A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver shot and killed a young robbery suspect Saturday night after an exchange of gunfire, police said Sunday.
The 16-year-old robbery suspect fled the scene, but he was found near the scene and died a short time later.
The name of the suspect from Mesquite had not been released.
Another 16-year-old teen also was located and arrested, police Lt. Brian Parrish said in a Sunday email. The teen also is from Mesquite.
Officers went to the scene of a shooting call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Springwood Drive.
The 39-year-old pizza delivery man called 911 after the shooting.
The man told police he had arrived at the location to deliver a pizza when he was confronted by two robbery suspects.
Police later determined that the house was vacant.
“One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, and fired it at the delivery driver,” Parrish said. “The delivery driver was armed and fired back at the suspects.”
The teens ran away from the location after the shooting, police said.
The teen who was arrested faces a charge of delinquent conduct/aggravated robbery, police said.
The delivery driver did not have license to carry a concealed handgun, Parrish said.
The shooting death would be turned over to a grand jury for consideration, police said, and the delivery driver could face a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapons.
“But an investigation continues and nothing has been decided yet,” Parrish said.
