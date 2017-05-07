Angry patron shoots into Fort Worth bar, two women wounded

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3

2:05 Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas

3:33 Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price gives state of city address

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 4

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

1:08 Mayfest 2017

1:32 Man dies trying to cross U.S. 287 in Fort Worth

0:21 Woman strangled to death at home near TCU