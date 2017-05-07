Angry patron shoots into Fort Worth bar, two women wounded

An angry customer armed with a shotgun fired into the front door of a bar on N. Main Street and wounded two women, police said Sunday.
No one was in custody.
Patrol officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Muleros Bar, 3202 N. Main Street.
A man had been kicked out of the bar, but he went to his vehicle and retrieved a shotgun, police said. Information was not available on why he was kicked out fo the bar.
“The male shot through the front door striking two female victims,” Officer Daniel Segura said Sunday in an email.
Segura said the victims got into a vehicle and drove to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At the hospital, officials alerted police that two women had come into the emergency room with gunshot wounds.
According to preliminary police reports, the women were from 20 to 30 years old and there was a gun in the back seat of their vehicle.
