Fort Worth

May 07, 2017 7:53 AM

Shooting leaves Fort Worth man dead, woman wounded

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A Sunday morning shooting on N. Hampton Street left one man dead and a woman injured, police said.

The victim was identified as Victor Davila, 40, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at 5:08 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

A woman suffered a graze wound and she was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of N. Hampton St.

When they arrived, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was later identified as Victor Davila.

The woman with a gunshot wound also was located at the scene. Her name was not released by police.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subjects because they might be armed and dangerous.

 

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos