Shooting leaves Fort Worth man dead, woman wounded

A Sunday morning shooting on N. Hampton Street left one man dead and a woman injured, police said.
The victim was identified as Victor Davila, 40, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at 5:08 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital.
A woman suffered a graze wound and she was taken to a local hospital for observation.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of N. Hampton St.
When they arrived, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was later identified as Victor Davila.
The woman with a gunshot wound also was located at the scene. Her name was not released by police.
No one has been arrested in the case.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments