Fort Worth school board incumbents take early leads

Fort Worth school Trustee Ashley Paz was leading in the District 9 race against challenger Pilar Candia with about 56 percent of 1,116 early votes cast Saturday.
Paz’s fellow incumbents, T.A. Sims and Norman Robbins, were also leading in early vote tallies. Sims took 69 percent of 1,384 early votes while his challenger, Johnny Cook-Muhammad, had 31 percent in the race for District 4. Robbins took about 55 percent of the early votes while his challenger Michael Ryan had 45 percent of 1,970 early votes cast.
District 8 candidate Anael Luebanos was leading in the race against Jason Brown. Luebanos had 57 percent of early votes counted out of 1,088 cast. Brown had about 43 percent. Trustee Matthew Avila didn’t seek re-election in District 8, which includes Paschal High School, South Hills Elementary and Rosemont Middle.
Eight candidates are competing for four seats on the Fort Worth school board. Improving poor performing schools and allowing Superintendent Kent Scribner to his job, from hiring staff to protecting LGBTQ students, are among the issues that have surfaced during the campaign.
The seats for the Fort Worth school board are 4-year terms in Districts 4, 7, 8 and 9. There is no election for the District 1 post because no one filed to run against the incumbent, board President Jacinto “Cinto” Ramos Jr.
The race between incumbent Paz and Candia drew attention on social media where supporters for each debated the merits of the candidates on Facebook. The exchanges grew more intense as Election Day neared with supporters for each questioning political fliers deemed negative by each camp.
“We have done the best to stay positive and stay focused on the issues,” Paz said Saturday evening after spending much of the day urging voters to the polls.
Candia said despite a flurry of negative mailers that emerged on the eve of Election Day, she tried to stay positive.
“This campaign has been about the kids,” Candia said.
District 9 stretches from the Near Southside through downtown Fort Worth and winds its way north through the Riverside neighborhood into parts of the Diamond Hill pyramid. The district includes Carter-Riverside and Trimble Tech high schools. Signs of both candidates visible on lawns and businesses throughout District 9, where a focus on struggling schools and the role of trustees in district operations were top issues.
District 8 sits in much of south Fort Worth and includes Paschal High School, South Hills Elementary School and Rosemont Middle School. District 8 candidates Brown and Luebanos weighed in on a community-wide plan to raise childhood literacy, improving Fort Worth schools, parental engagement and the district’s anti-discrimination policy.
“I feel pretty good,” Brown said Saturday. “It’s all about turn out.”
Luebanos greeted voters at a polling site at El Buen Pastor Baptist Church at 4800 Merida Ave. in south Fort Worth.
In District 4, longtime Fort Worth school trustee Sims was challenged for the post he was first elected to in 1983. Sims, 79, faced political newcomer Cook-Muhammad, 51, a youth advocate and pastor.
Sims said he wanted to continue to serve District 4 so he can see the completion of several pending school improvement projects, including converting the historic I.M. Terrell High School to a special interest campus that includes visual and performing arts and science, technology, engineering and math academies.
Sims said he spent the day campaigning door-to-door and at polling sites.
“I always feel good,” Sims said during the last hours of the election. “This is no different than the other nine times I have run.”
Cook-Muhammad said he too worked the polls Saturday. His main political message was to support young people who struggle understanding the need to continue their education.
“I talked to the people as they went in and asked for their support,” Cook-Muhammad said.
In District 7, incumbent Robbins was challenged by Ryan, a retired educator. Improving schools in west Fort Worth and Benbrook was among key issues the candidates addressed.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
