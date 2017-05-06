Price cruising to fifth term as mayor, District 3 council race tight

Fort Worth Councilman W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman Saturday night was narrowly losing to policial newcomer Brian Byrd for the District 3 council seat in an election that has Mayor Betsy Price breezing to an easy victory and her fourth term in office.
With only early voting ballots counted, Byrd had 56 percent to Zimmerman’s 44 percent.
Zimmerman was running for his fifth term. Byrd, a physician and former hospice executive, has campaigned for many months, calling Zimmerman last summer telling him he was going to seek the council position.
The race was viewed as the most contentious of the council races and the race where the most money was raised spent. Zimmerman started the campaign with a war chest of just under $120,500 and raised another $54,000 since the first of the year, according to campaign finance reports. He spent $130,470, reports show.
Byrd raised $113,842 and spent nearly $95,000, reports show.
In District 2, Carlos Flores and Steve Thornton appear headed to a June 10 run-off in the four-way race to replace retiring City Councilman Sal Espino, who decided not to seek a seventh term. Flores was commanding 46 percent of the vote to Thornton’s 37 percent. Espino endorsed Flores.
District 2 drew four candidates. Jennifer Trevino had 15 percent of the vote and Tony Perez less than 2 percent, in early returns.
Thornton received nearly $85,000 in cash and in-kind contributions from the Fort Worth Firefighters Committee for Responsible Government.
Mayor Betsy Price, who drew her first challenger after two election cycles, was handily defeating Chris Nettles, 29, a justice of the peace court clerk and a minister.
Price had 71 percent, to Nettles, who in early voting had garnered 29 percent.
Nettles’ primarily campaigned on the issue of establishing a citizens review board in the wake of the December incident of three black women by a Fort Worth police officer. The arrest went viral on social media. For the past several months, members of the African-American community and others have attended City Council meetings demanding the firing of the officer.
Nearly 19,000 voters cast ballots in-person early. Winners in Saturday’s race will be sworn in May 16. The winner of the run-off election will be sworn in June 20.
In the last weeks of the election, candidates were out walking blocks and knocking on doors seeking votes, as well as participating in several candidate forums. On Saturday, many of the candidates took to social media throughout the day to get folks out to vote.
Other council seats
In early voting, all of the other incumbents appear to be returning to office.
District 6 Councilman Jungus Jordan will start his seventh term, rising to the top in a four-way race that included two newcomers, Roderick Smith and Nicholas St. John, who at 21 was the youngest candidate running for any of the council seats. Jordan had 67 percent of the early votes, followed by Smith with nearly 12 percent and St. John with 10.5 percent.
The fourth candidate, Paul Hicks, was also unsuccessful in defeating Jordan in 2009. He received 10.5 percent of the vote.
Also likely returning are District 4 incumbent Cary Moon, who was leading with 80.5 percent of the vote percent, over challenger Max Striker, an attorney. Moon was first elected to the council in 2015.
District 7 incumbent Dennis Shingleton was commanding a lead for his fourth term, ahead of opponent Michael Matos, 25, who said he ran against Shingleton over the council’s approval of a low-income housing zoning case near his neighborhood. Shingleton had 77.5 percent of the vote to Matos who had 22.5 percent.
District 8 incumbent Kelly Allen Gray was leading opponent Kevin “KL” Johnson 72 percent to 27 percent. Write-in candidate Johnnie Sanders received five votes so far.
And in what was anticipated to be a tight race, District 9 incumbent Ann Zadeh was far ahead of opponent John Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was another candidate that filed to run based solely on Zadeh’s decision to approve a zoning case for a hotel on Magnolia Avenue. Zadeh had 64 percent to Fitzgerald’s 36 percent.
District 5 incumbent Gyna Bivens faced perennial write-in challenger, Bob Willoughby. She received 96 percent of the early vote on Saturday.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
