9-year-old ‘country boy’ dies after 4-wheeler accident in Granbury

A 9-year-old boy with a personality as bright as his favorite color, fluorescent yellow, is remembered for his love of all things country after he died in a 4-wheeler accident in Granbury Thursday night.
Dylan Garrett, of Pleasant Valley, Mo., had just arrived in Texas after road-tripping with his mom, step-dad and younger brother to visit family in Hood County. As soon as he saw 4-wheelers at the ranch, he insisted on going for a ride.
“He loved riding [4-wheelers], that was his passion,” said Jason Hutson, his step-father.
About 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of Oak Court, Garrett “misjudged” and ran the 4-wheeler straight into a barbed wire fence, Hutson said. He was taken in critical condition to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth where he died at 10:04 p.m.
“I’m not trying to blame myself but it’s hard for me to not wish that had been me on there,” Hutson said.
Garrett loved playing all sports but most recently enjoyed wrestling and was thrilled to get a mohawk haircut after his first win.
“He loved country music and going to concerts, he was an all-around country boy,” Hutson said.
Hutson was emotional as he talked about how excited Garrett was to move into a home and take a family vacation to Walt Disney World.
“It really hasn’t set in, I’m still thinking this is a dream that I hope I can wake up from,” Hutson said.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments