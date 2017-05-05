Mayfest celebration continues through Sunday

Mayfest 2017 started Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday.
The annual festival has about 40 bands and 40 performing groups scheduled, including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover band Petty Theft on the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The festival also has three food courts with more than 15 vendors. Beer and wine also are being sold.
And, perhaps the best news for guests, the weather should be perfect with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s all weekend.
If you go
Mayfest is on the banks of the Trinity River, just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Hours: 3:30-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $8.60 for 13 and older, $5 ages 3 to 12, and free for 2 and younger.
Drop and park: Patrons can drop off passengers at the South Gate, 1501-1637 Old University Drive, before parking at one of three locations.
Parking: $10 at Farrington Field, Lancaster Avenue, just east of University Drive; Equestrian Multi-Purpose Building, Will Rogers Memorial Complex, Trail Drive and University Drive; and the Yellow Lot, Trail Drive and Harley Avenue.
More information: mayfest.org
