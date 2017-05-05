Law firm drops pursuit of royalty payments from Fort Worth

The Cantey Hanger law firm is dropping its squabble with the city of Fort Worth over royalty payments from more than 250 natural gas leases included in a $21 million settlement it reached with Chesapeake Energy and its partner last year.
Cantey Hanger, which contended it was owed a piece of future royalties for successfully litigating the case with Chesapeake, suddenly told the City Attorney’s office late Friday morning that the matter is now resolved.
In March, the city described the law firm’s demand for additional compensation “unconscionable,” and said that the city had fully satisfied its obligation to the law firm when it paid it $7 million for its representation last year. The city said “no additional sums are owed or deserved.”
Cantey Hanger never filed a lawsuit to collect what it described as a “substantial” amount of money.
Deputy City Attorney Gerald Pruitt said Cantey Hanger’s decision to drop its pursuit of additional compensation was a “pleasant surprise.” He said the law firm had not been in contact with the city’s attorney at Kelly Hart & Hallman and that the city is not paying the law firm any additional money.
“We have a long-term attorney-client relationship with Cantey Hanger, and we’re pleased that this issue is resolved,” Pruitt said. “It’s a good resolution.”
Ralph Duggins, the Cantey Hanger attorney who represented the city against Chesapeake and Total E&P USA, declined to comment on the law firm’s sudden change of heart, except to say that “Cantey Hanger does not sue its clients, so it’s time to move on. The matter has been resolved.”
Cantey Hanger represented Fort Worth in its lawsuits against Chesapeake and Total for underpaying royalty payments, alleging the natural gas producer improperly deducted transportation costs through “sham” sales to company affiliates.
In March 2016, Total settled with Fort Worth for $6 million. It agreed that future royalty payments would not be based on an internal formula but instead on the price set at the Houston Ship Channel, minus two cents. It also agreed not to deduct post-production costs.
Two months later, Chesapeake agreed to pay the city $15 million in a similar deal, one that was praised by Mayor Betsy Price.
“We’re particularly pleased with payments going forward. It adds up to a lot,” she said.
City officials have not been able to provide an estimate of how much money was at stake, citing the complicated formula for figuring the value of the natural gas pumped from the wells. But even Cantey Hanger conceded in an earlier statement that the amount could be “substantial and ongoing.”
Cantey Hanger, one of the city’s storied law firms, contends that when it was hired in October 2013 the city agreed to pay the firm — besides a third of the cash settlement — a percentage of future royalty payments. Its agreement says that it receives payment of “any and all amounts or value received by the City.”
The contract language is similar to an agreement the law firm reached with the Fort Worth school district in January 2014 to represent it against Chesapeake and Total. But the school district contract specifically points out that its payment would include a percentage of future royalty payments.
Cantey Hanger contended the phrase in its city contract for “value received” entitled it to the same type of compensation.
Former Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Phillips, now an attorney at the powerhouse law firm of Baker Botts, was hired by Cantey Hanger to represent the firm and agreed.
In a six-page letter, Phillips said the city has not fully met its obligations to Cantey Hanger and that the “Supreme Court of Texas has repeatedly emphasized that a contract must be construed as a whole so as to give effect to all contractural language.”
Phillips pointed out that the attorney’s litigation and negotiation of the lease amendments as part of the settlement created both “past and future value” through a more favorable royalties formula. “Securing this added value, through whatever means, was a primary objective of the representation,” he said.
“A fee agreement need not spell out every possible form of value that a claimant could receive. It is enough that it unambiguously includes all such value, as the City’s Engagement Agreement did here,” Phillips wrote.
The Star-Telegram obtained the letter through the Texas Public Information Act. The city initially opposed releasing it, but the Texas Attorney General’s office ruled this week that the city could not withhold it.
