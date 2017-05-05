Dillard’s planning upgrades at Fort Worth distribution facility

Dillard’s is planning to invest $11.2 million over the next five years at its Fort Worth distribution center at 4501 N. Beach St.
The department store company has asked Fort Worth to nominate the project for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program, which is designed to promote job creation and capital investment. If chosen, Dillard’s will be able to apply for state sales and use tax refunds on qualified expenditures.
Dillard’s want to spend $5.2 million on facility maintenance and improvement projects and another $6 million on remodeling the center, according to a city report. The remodeling will include adding some storage area, the report said.
Dillard’s said the project will result in the retention of 540 jobs with an average annual salary of $50,000, the report said. Dillard’s could be eligible for a maximum refund of $2,500 per job, distributed over the five-year designation period, for a possible refund of $1.25 million.
Under the Texas Enterprise Zone Act, at least 25 percent of a business’s new or retained employees will be residents of an enterprise zone, economically disadvantaged individuals or veterans.
The City Council will vote on the application May 16.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
