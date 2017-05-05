Police: Man kidnapped, beat naked teens in attack posted on Facebook

A 28-year-old man has been jailed on accusations he kidnapped two teen boys at gunpoint, who were then forced to strip naked and were beaten, in an attack that was reportedly posted on Facebook.
Herman Christian Sanders was arrested Thursday on two warrants for aggravated kidnapping. He also was arrested on warrants for sexual assault of a child and trafficking of a person under 18 in connection with a separate incident involving a 16-year-old girl.
He remained in the Mansfield jail Friday.
The alleged kidnapping occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 22 in the 7000 block of Lara Court in south Fort Worth.
According to Fort Worth police, the two alleged victims, 15- and 16-year-old boys, had been walking by Sanders’ house as he backed out of his driveway.
Sanders stopped, got out of his vehicle and pulled a gun on the two, accusing them of attempting to break into his vehicle, according to officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman.
The pair were then forced to strip naked in Sanders’ front yard, where others were gathered, and were beaten as someone posted the attack on social media, Perez said.
Perez said police were alerted to the incident after the mother of one of the victims called police.
The mother told police that a video of the attack had been posted to Facebook but removed before officers arrived. Perez said a picture taken of the two alleged victims while naked was shown to officers at the scene.
The sexual assault and trafficking warrants stemmed from a separate incident that occurred around Christmas, Perez said.
He said Sanders is accused of sexually assaulting and sex-trafficking a 16-year-old girl.
Tarrant County records show Sanders has several convictions for theft, assault and aggravated assault. He was out on bond on pending charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and continuous assault of a family member, a third-degree felony, when arrested Thursday.
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
