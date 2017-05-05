Police: Man kidnapped, beat naked teens in attack posted on Facebook

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

1:22 DFW NORML draws a large crowd in downtown Fort Worth

2:55 Celebration of life for Molly Jane Matheson

1:22 Facebook's Fort Worth Data Center opens

0:24 Mother and two-year-old daughter found dead in Dallas apartment

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:45 Put Fort Worth police officers back to work, supporters demand