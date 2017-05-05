Brewer High student still recovering after stabbing at school

Fran Forbes hasn’t left the hospital in four days, so she can be at her son’s side each time he wakes up.
Maverick Forbes, 15, has a tube in his trachea that prevents him from talking or eating. Normally a very active teenager, he hasn’t been able to get out of a hospital bed since he was brought to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth on Tuesday.
Maverick was stabbed with a pocketknife during lunch at Brewer High School on Tuesday, police said. Taj Love, 18, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident.
“As bad as it is, I’m blessed because it could have been so much worse — we could have been planning his funeral,” Fran Forbes said. “I can’t leave, I just can’t.”
Fran Forbes had just left work for her lunch break Tuesday when the school called to tell her Maverick had been cut. She was first told he might have to get a few stitches and her biggest worry was how many he would need.
“I barely even remember those 20 minutes; I was numb,” she said.
As doctors stabilized Maverick, family began arriving at the hospital and after nearly three hours, they were able to see him.
Paisley Forbes, Maverick’s older sister, was in class at Abilene Christian University when a friend from high school messaged her saying she was praying for their family. Even with finals looming next week, Paisley dropped everything to head to the hospital.
“I didn’t think about it, I just drove straight here,” Paisley said.
Once she got hold of her mom, “she told me not to speed and not to get pulled over,” Paisley said. “I did both.”
But after she explained to the trooper what happened, he asked her to slow down and let her go. She said the 135-mile trip felt like minutes.
Maverick’s trachea was almost severed and he was taken into surgery Wednesday morning. Repairs were made and doctors looked for other potential issues.
“He’s a tough kid,” said Randy Forbes, his father. “It’s just so aggravating because you feel helpless, you see him uncomfortable and I just can’t do anything.”
The doctors hope Maverick can put be on a liquid diet soon, but he has a way to go before eating anything solid. He was having tests done Friday to gauge the damage to his esophagus.
His vocal cords also could be damaged, but doctors will have to wait until swelling subsides before they can check.
Relatives and friends have provided comfort and a welcome distraction for the family.
Lisa Ramsey, a family friend for nearly a decade, and her service dog, Trooper, sat with the family to comfort them, knowing all too well some of the struggles Maverick is going through. She was paralyzed from the chest down in 2003 after she was shot during an undercover narcotics operation with the Fort Worth Police Department.
Ramsey has set up an account for the family under “Maverick Forbes” at Wells Fargo. The family said they have received much support already and ask that everyone keep Maverick in their prayers.
