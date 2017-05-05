‘Funky’ Fort Worth arena makes Historic Fort Worth’s endangered list

Fort Worth officials for years have talked about plans to eventually tear down the nearly half-century-old arena at the downtown convention center.
But now Historic Fort Worth has started efforts to save the “funky spaceship-styled” facility by suggesting a group of architects “adopt this Fred Flintstone-esque building and adapt it for a new purpose.”
Recently, Historic Fort Worth issued the 2017 Most Endangered Places List and first up was the Convention Center Arena at 1201 Houston St. It opened in 1968 when Tarrant County built the facility.
“Today, with a new arena under construction a few miles to the west, this funky spaceship-styled arena deserves a chance to be repurposed for a different function,” Historic Fort Worth said. “It continues to attract the creative class valued by Fort Worth’s leaders and it has been photographed in almost every flyover video of the city.”
Each May, Historic Fort Worth, a nonprofit, releases a list that draws attention to historic buildings and properties in the city that the organization feels are vulnerable to neglect and demolition.
Also making the list for the first time this year is the Grand High Court of Heroines of Jericho headquarters at 3016 E. Fourth St., built in 1952. The organization was adopted in 1897 as the first female Masonic house of the Texas Prince Hall Masons and Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Texas, Historic Fort Worth said.
Also on the list for the first time is Traders Oak, on the east side of Traders Oak Park, 1200 Samuels Ave., which predates 1849, Historic Fort Worth said. The group said the “magnificent live oak tree” was one of the first trading posts in North Texas set up by then-leading business owners Archibald Franklin Leonard and Henry Clay Daggett.
“The tree is vulnerable to insensitivity,” Historic Fort Worth said. Many people living along Samuels Avenue do not know of the tree’s heritage, the group said.
Also included is access to the newly restored Van Zandt Cottage, 2900 Crestline Road, owned by the city, and the California Modern Houses built in the 1960s around Granbury Road, Hulen Street and Altamesa Boulevard, including one at 5716 Winifred Drive, owned by the late former Fort Worth Mayor Bayard H. Friedman, and one at 5320 Wooten Drive, designed by the late architect William Kneer, according to Historic Fort Worth.
Returning to the list is the Ellis Pecan Building/Ku Klux Klan Klavern No. 101, 1012 N. Main St., which was first listed as endangered in 2014, and the Texas & Pacific Warehouse, 401 W. Lancaster Ave., which has been listed eight times since 2004.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727
