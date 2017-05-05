Voters across Tarrant County head to polls Saturday

Saturday is Election Day in Tarrant County and if early voting numbers are any indication, turnout could be heavy.
Weather shouldn’t be an issue: The forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.
Based on early voting numbers, area election officials are anticipating about a 10 percent turnout, which they say is good for a local election.
In all, 184 polling places are open across Tarrant County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A list of polling places by precinct number is on the Tarrant County elections administration website.
Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County elections administrator, recommends going to the elections website to doublecheck your voting location before heading out to vote. Locations can be different depending on the election, he said.
Overseas voters sending in absentee ballots have until five days after the election to get ballots in.
Early voting ended Tuesday and 49,479 resident cast ballots in person. Mayoral and city council races are being conducted in 28 cities and municipalities and trustees are being voted on in 12 school districts.
The county’s largest cities, Fort Worth and Arlington, have several contested races. Nearly 15,000 people cast early votes in person in the Fort Worth’s eight council district races, and more than 6,450 ballots were cast early in four contested council races in Arlington. The incumbent mayors in both cities, Betsy Price and Jeff Williams, are also on the ballot.
So are races for the Tarrant County College board, the Trophy Club Municipal Utility District and the Tarrant Regional Water District, as well as issues such as the firefighters civil service proposition in Arlington.
There also are bond proposals including $275 million to build and improve school facilities in Mansfield, $45 million for a senior center in Arlington and $4 million for roads in Dalworthington Gardens.
The run-off election is Saturday, June 10.
Voters must remember to bring required ID to the polls. Among the accepted IDs: a Texas driver’s license, a DPS-issued personal ID card, an election identification certificate, a license to carry, a U.S. military identification card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo or a U.S. passport.
Anyone who doesn’t have an ID may bring a valid voter-registration certificate, original birth certificate, bank statement or current utility bill and fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
Sample ballots may be found at access.tarrantcounty.com.
For more information, call the Tarrant County Elections Administration at 817-831-8683.
This article contains information from Star-Telegram archives
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
