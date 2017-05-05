Muenster native was man fatally shot by San Francisco police officer

Nicholas Flusche of Muenster was identified as the man fatally shot by police Wednesday morning in northwest San Francisco, The Associated Press reported.
Two officers were working on foot about 11:30 a.m. when they saw Flusche, 26, stabbing another man at a Subway sandwich shop in the 900 block of Market Street, according to the report. One officer fired a shot at Flusche, killing him.
Man shot dead by #SFPD was from Texas, once worked in home security https://t.co/gixIhV0HAx via @jonahowenlamb pic.twitter.com/tvS6HDRRWf— SF Examiner (@sfexaminer) May 4, 2017
The stabbing victim, a Subway employee, was taken to the hospital, treated and released, police said. The shooting is under investigation.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the police officer who fired at Flusche, Kenneth Cha, had shot and wounded a man in January after an incident stemming from a restraining order violation.
Flusche moved from Decatur, where his father owns Flusche Auto Repair Co., to Muenster about 10 years ago, Muenster City Manager Stan Endres told The San Francisco Examiner. His father, Phillip Flusche, is a well-known business owner in the area.
“We are still kind of in shock,” Phillip Flusche told the Chronicle.
Flusche graduated from Muenster High School in 2008, according to The Chronicle.
“We were all shocked. It’s so unfortunate, so sad,” family friend Carol Klement told KXII-TV in Texoma.
Klement told the station Nicholas Flusche is one of seven children and was a great basketball player in high school.
“He was a good kid, fun-loving and very polite,” Klement said.
Alex Skokowski, a roommate of Flusche’s while they studied at Texas State University, told the Examiner that he was surprised to hear what happened.
“That doesn’t sound like Nick at all. He was a great dude. He was a Southern gentleman,” Skokowski told the paper.
Cade Archer, another roommate of Nicholas Flusche’s at Texas State, told the Chronicle that he was an “amazing person, never confrontational, never angry.”
Archer told the paper that he last talked to Nicholas Flusche two years ago and that he “fell off the grid” with many of his friends in Texas.
A GoFundMe page has been created for the family to raise money to bring his body back to Texas.
