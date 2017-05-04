Suspect in killing outside Ridgmar Mall was victim’s husband

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:42 Brewer High School student stabbed in throat at school cafeteria

2:55 Celebration of life for Molly Jane Matheson

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 19

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video