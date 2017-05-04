Suspect in killing outside Ridgmar Mall was victim’s husband

The man accused in a fatal shooting outside Ridgmar Mall on Monday was married to the victim, police confirmed Thursday.
Leslie Bailey, 43, was shot several times as she sat in her vehicle in the parking lot on the northwest side of the mall. She later died at a hospital.
Her husband, David Bailey, 45, fled and was spotted driving on Interstate 35 in Central Texas several hours later, police said. When he was forced to slow down because of construction traffic near Temple, he shot himself and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Bailey and his wife had been going through a divorce in Kaufman County since 2015, according to court records.
He was arrested last month for violating a protective order filed by Leslie Bailey, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jolie Stewart said. He was released from jail on bond.
In February, Bailey had been in a standoff with authorities after he threatened suicide and barricaded himself inside his home near Terrell, Stewart said. The standoff ended peacefully and Bailey was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
In 2005, Bailey was charged with misdemeanor assault against a family member and found guilty, according to court records. Details of the case were not available.
Bailey and his wife had filed for divorce three other times — in 2005, 2011 and 2012 — but those cases were dismissed.
