Yours Truly fashion and gifts store opening this fall in Sundance Square

A Granbury couple who own and operate two stores there will open Yours Truly, a specialty fashion, jewelry and gift shop, this fall on Houston Street in Sundance Square.
Yours Truly will open at 400 Houston St., a 4,200-square-foot space last occupied by Starbucks. The store will feature brands not currently found in downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square said.
Yours Truly is owned by Tammy and Rock Pistillo. They also own Destiny and Spellbound in Granbury. The new Sundance Square store is a once in a lifetime opportunity, they said.
Johnny Campbell, president and CEO of Sundance Square, said with the addition of Yours Truly, “we are enjoying a very high occupancy in our current retail space within Sundance Square.”
“Careful consideration goes into every merchant we bring to Sundance Square to keep a balance of entertainment, shopping and restaurants to provide our visitors, downtown residents and office workers the greatest experience,” Campbell said.
Yours Truly offers a lineup of footwear, fashion, beauty, loungewear/sleepwear, jewelry and specialty gift items.
Yours Truly will offer sustainable bamboo clothing and bedding from FacePlant Dreams, bath and body products from Farmhouse Fresh of McKinney, Crabtree and Evelyn of London, skincare/makeup by Jane Iredale, Waxing Poetic Jewelry, footwear by Alegria and Fly London, gifts and home decor from Mud Pie, unique handbags and accessories from Spartina 449 and Vendula of London, as well as fashion from Dolce Cabo, Yest, Colletta, and Up Pants of Montreal.
“Yours Truly prides itself on providing fabulous customer service, a unique and fun sensory retail experience, a quality and eclectic product mix and complimentary gift wrapping,” co-owner Tammy Pistillo said in a statement.
Since January, Sundance Square has opened Francesca’s, Parts Unknown, Istanbul and Waters restaurant. Sundance Square also recently said Dallas-based In The Sack grocer will open in the Sanger Lofts Building, replacing Oliver’s Fine Foods.
