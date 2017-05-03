Dontrell Dock, left, and Brodrick Ross were indicted last month in a Fort Worth killing in January.
Fort Worth

Two McMurry football players indicted, one no-billed in Fort Worth killing

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

May 03, 2017 8:44 PM

FORT WORTH

A grand jury last month indicted two McMurry University football players in the killing of a man in east Fort Worth in January, while declining to indict a third player, according to court records.

Dontrell Dock, 20, of Conroe and Brodrick Ross, 18, of Bryan were indicted April 13 on capital murder charges in the shooting death of Chris-Dion Russell, 29.

The grand jury declined to indict Ryan McBeth, 21, of Fort Worth, who was also arrested in the case.

The three played football for the small Methodist school in Abilene in 2016 and were enrolled at the time of their arrests in January. School officials did not respond to a request Wednesday for information about their status with the university.

Dock and Ross had named McBeth, a North Crowley High School graduate, as the gunman, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

However, the indictments pinned the shooting on Dock and Ross and said the two killed Russell while robbing him at his apartment in the 1700 block of East Robert Street on Jan. 11.

The affidavit had alleged that Dock, Ross and McBeth had gone to Russell’s apartment to steal marijuana.

Russell was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital, where he died about an hour later.

Detectives linked the suspects to the case after watching surveillance video from the night of the shooting and seeing a Chrysler 300 leave Russell’s apartment.

The car was traced to Ross’s brother, who told police that Ross had used it that night, according to the affidavits. The brother also told police that Ross told him the car was used to commit a robbery and that someone had been shot.

Attorney Leon Haley, who represented McBeth, declined to comment Wednesday. Jeff Kearney, another attorney for McBeth, could not be reached.

Attorneys for Ross and Dock did not respond to requests for comment. Court dates have not been scheduled for either defendant.

This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

