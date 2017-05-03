Cleburne official died from mixed drug intoxication at his home

An office manager at the Cleburne Conference Center died in January from taking alcohol with a mixture of drugs that included cocaine, methadone and furanyl fentanyl, according to a final ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Bradley Jones, 25, was found unresponsive on Jan. 29 at his home and died a short time later at Texas Health Harris Methodist Cleburne, authorities said.
Jones died from a mixture of alcohol and cocaine, alprazolam, methadone and furanyl fentanyl, a synthetic opioid similar to heroin, according to the final autopsy report released after toxicology tests were complete.
“We don’t believe he took it as a mixture,” Commander Larry Sparks said. “He would take one drug, wait, take another, wait and then take another.”
Sparks is commander of STOP, a special crimes unit consisting of officers from Johnson County law enforcement agencies who focus on drug and other major crimes. STOP investigators are looking into the incident.
Officers did not find methadone in Jones’ home, Sparks said.
A 24-year-old man identified as Justin Tackett also was found unresponsive in the home and was treated at a local hospital and released a few days later.
Tackett and three other people have been arrested in the case.
Patrol officers went to the home shortly after 4:30 a.m. Jan. 29 after receiving a call from the 1100 block of Tanglewood Drive. Emergency crews found two unresponsive men.
In all, 12 people were at the home, authorities said. Interviews were conducted with everyone there, Sparks said.
Officers armed with a warrant searched the home and found cocaine, heroin, Gamma hydroxybutyrate acid (GHB) and fentanyl.
The investigation led to the arrest of Tackett; Itzel Z. Anderson of Cleburne; Deryck Barrera of Cleburne; and Baileight C. Jones of Cleburne.
The four surrendered to authorities and have each been charged with drug possession.
