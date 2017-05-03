Teen used pocket knife to stab classmate at Brewer High School, police say

Police have identified an 18-year-old who stabbed a fellow student Tuesday afternoon at Brewer High School in Fort Worth.
Taj Love faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of using a pocket knife to cut the throat of a 15-year-old classmate after an incident at lunch about 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Loop 820.
The victim was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman.
The school was placed on perimeter lockdown and students remained in their classrooms during the investigation.
Love was booked into the Mansfield Jail before posting bond.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
