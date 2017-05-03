Windy Wednesday ahead in North Texas, thunderstorms likely

High winds and scattered thunderstorms are expected Wednesday morning in North Texas.
A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m., with sustained speeds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 40 mph. Thunderstorm chances will increase for the Fort Worth area about 9 a.m.,coming in from the northwest, and will linger until about 2 p.m., said Jason Godwin, National Weather Service meteorologist.
A cold front arrives today (Wednesday) bringing a chance for rain & severe storms, then windy conditions #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/rkBHHA7DY7— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 3, 2017
Chances for severe weather are low in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but the thunderstorms could carry lightning, high winds, heavy rain and hail. Godwin recommends securing loose items in the yard, as the high winds are expected even after the storm.
The largest threat for severe weather is east of Dallas-Fort Worth, which may put areas working to recover from storms over the weekend at risk of more damage. The National Weather Service confirmed seven tornadoes struck Canton and the surrounding area Saturday afternoon, leaving four people dead and more than 50 injured.
Temperatures in Fort Worth are expected to drop into the low 50s overnight through Friday, while highs remain in the mid-70s. As the storms move out, sunny skies and a high near 75 are likely Thursday.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
