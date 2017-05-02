Citizens criticize Fort Worth police chief over bodycam leak investigation

Supporters of Fort Worth Assistant Police Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes, who have been under investigation in the leak of the viral Jacqueline Craig arrest video for more than two months, harshly criticized Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald’s handling of the investigation Tuesday night at the City Council meeting.
The supporters suggested that Pridgen and Keyes have been unfairly targeted because they are black. They demanded that the investigation be completed and that the two-high ranking officers be put back to work.
Pridgen and Keyes, who were both in attendance with their attorneys, have been on detached duty during the investigation. Department officials are investigating whether they leaked bodycam footage of Craig’s December arrest.
“We deserve answers,” Pridgen’s attorney, Pete Schulte, said after the meeting. “If there was something wrong that my client or Chief Keyes have done, then they need to be open and transparent about it and give us some answers. They haven’t done it and we’re frustrated.”
Fitzgerald declined to give an update on the investigation.
A crowd of about 25 supporters of Pridgen and Keyes attended the meeting, including Craig.
Citizen Roy Richards said Pridgen and Keyes have been the victims of “innuendo, rumor and character assassination.”
“I call on City Council to expedite this investigation and put an end to this comedy of errors,” Richards said.
Pastor Sharon Mason Ford Turner, who is black, pointed at Fitzgerald and said, “What is wrong with you? You could have been a hero” to the black community.
“Don’t think things are going to go away,” Turner said. “We are hurting and we have been injured.”
Pastor Michael Bell of Greater St. Stephen First Church was also blunt in his criticism of Fitzgerald.
“Admittedly, Fitzgerald is an embarrassing mistake,” said Bell, who also is black. “And I helped bring him here.”
Fitzgerald said he would continue to try to work with the black community.
“I was the first black police chief in two other cities, and I’ve done a lot of community policing work,” Fitzgerald said. “And I’m going to continue to be an advocate — a zealous advocate — for community policing.”
Schulte suggested that the delay in the investigation was due to the municipal elections Saturday: “I would be foolish to not think the election coming up doesn’t have anything to do with the delay. I believe Monday is when something is going to happen, when everybody here on the council who’s been able to avoid having to respond to what’s been going on can open their mouths again and respond. And that’s a shame.”
Background
The video at issue is that of officer William Martin, whose questionable behavior and his arrests of Craig and her two daughters Dec. 21 has led to widespread criticism of him and the Police Department. Martin is white and the women arrested are black.
In an “update” sent to police department personnel on Feb. 27, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald wrote that he is committed to a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the matter and that Internal Affairs and the Special Investigations units, which are conducting concurrent investigations, have his full support.
“The very nature of internal investigations prohibits premature divulgence of information that, while possibly clarifying misinformation in the rumor mill, might jeopardize the hard work that our investigators are performing,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Rest assured that when the time comes, as many details concerning this matter (as legally permissible) will be made available.”
Police and city leaders have previously said the release of both the video and Martin’s personnel file were illegal.
“We will prosecute to the fullest extent whoever was responsible for leaking this video,” Fitzgerald said during a Jan. 27 news conference alongside Mayor Betsy Price.
Schulte said that several other people, “including from the Fort Worth City Attorney’s Office, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, and other members of the police department had copies of this video at the time the video was allegedly released.”
The attorney said it’s “disturbing and unfortunate that the police department is focusing its investigation on two high-ranking African American officers.”
Pridgen joined the department in December 1992 and was assistant chief over the finance and personnel bureau. He was previously one of six finalist for the Fort Worth police chief position and, later, a finalist for the Corpus Christi police chief job.
Keyes joined the police department in 2000 and was over operational command, which included the training division, professional standards and the communications division and quality assurance.
Details of Martin’s personnel file were publicized on Facebook by Shaun King, an activist who writes for the New York Daily News. King was in Fort Worth in February, speaking at a church in the Como neighborhood and later at TCU, and called the incident “absurd.”
Lee Merritt, one of Craig’s attorneys, provided the documents and body cam video to the Associated Press. He said at the time he received the footage from a trusted source.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
