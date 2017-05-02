Police: Student stabbed in throat at Brewer High School in Fort Worth

One student is in custody and another is in the hospital after being cut Tuesday afternoon at Brewer High School, which is part of the White Settlement school district.
A statement from the district said one student stabbed the other with a knife during lunch.
Officers responded about 12:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Loop 820 after receiving a call that a male student had been cut in the throat, said officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.
The 16-year-old victim was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman.
Police said the 18-year-old suspect was taken into custody for questioning. He is also a student at the school, Perez said. The school was placed on perimeter lockdown and students remained in their classrooms during the investigation.
