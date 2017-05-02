Police: Student stabbed in throat at Brewer High School in Fort Worth

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 26

0:21 Woman strangled to death at home near TCU

2:55 Celebration of life for Molly Jane Matheson

0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:23 A duck from Lake Arlington is freed from fishing line

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5