May 02, 2017 10:32 AM

Fort Worth boy, 3, struck and killed after chasing ball into the street

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

A 3-year-old boy died in the hospital overnight after being struck by a car Monday night in Fort Worth.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of Refugio Avenue, near the Stockyards, where a child had been struck by a car while chasing a ball into the street near his home.

The child, Josiah Marquez, was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:29 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s site.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was given a citation for not having a driver’s license. Speed is not believed to have been a factor.

