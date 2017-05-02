Fort Worth

May 02, 2017 9:54 AM

Suspect in fatal shooting at Ridgmar Mall kills himself in his car

By Mark David Smith

TEMPLE

The man accused of fatally shooting a woman outside Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth late Monday killed himself hours later while being pursued by law enforcement in Central Texas.

He has been identified by Temple police as 45-year-old David Bailey.

Police were called to the mall parking lot at 5:40 p.m. and found the woman in her vehicle with several gunshot wounds, said officer Bradley Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman.

The woman, whose identity was not immediately available, died soon after.

The shooting was “domestic related,” Perez said, but he declined to elaborate.

Police spotted Bailey driving on Interstate 35 in Central Texas later that night and began pursuing him.

Just after 9 p.m., the suspect led the pursuit into Temple. He was forced to slow down because of construction traffic, and he then shot himself in the car on the interstate and was soon pronounced dead, police said. The incident caused a shutdown of the interstate.

