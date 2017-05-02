Retired teacher killed in Johnson County head on crash

A group of teens in a car collided head-on with another vehicle Monday morning on U.S. 67, killing a retired teacher from Glen Rose and seriously injuring the teen-agers.
The victim was identified as Rhonda Cagle, 63, who died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth shortly after the accident, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Cagle was listed as being a retired teacher and a business owner.
Four teens who were taken by helicopter ambulance to the same Fort Worth hospital were listed in serious to critical condition, DPS Sgt. Dub Gillum said in an email.
The fatal wreck occurred about 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. 67 near County Road 1119.
A preliminary DPS report gave this account of the crash:
Hunter White, 17, of Godley was driving a silver Kia southwest on U.S. 67 while Cagle, in a red Kia Rio, was traveling northeast on the same highway.
White was behind another vehicle and did not see Cagle as he attempted to turn onto County Road 1119.
The two vehicles collided head on, according to the DPS report.
Brandon Bell, 18, a passenger in the silver Kia, was listed in serious condition while two other passengers in that car, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, were in critical to serious condition at the Fort Worth hospital, according to the DPS report.
DPS troopers continued Tuesday to investigate.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
