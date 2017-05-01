Woman fatally shot in her vehicle outside Ridgmar Mall

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:21 Woman strangled to death at home near TCU

2:55 Celebration of life for Molly Jane Matheson

0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 26

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 19

2:37 Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders

2:05 The Baker Hotel: Amazing views of it now and in the future

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo