May 01, 2017 6:31 PM

Woman fatally shot in her vehicle outside Ridgmar Mall

By Ryan Osborne

A woman was fatally shot Monday evening as she sat in her vehicle in the parking lot of Ridgmar Mall in west Fort Worth, police said.

Police were still searching for a suspect about 8 p.m.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times, said officer Brad Perez, police spokesman. She was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers were dispatched about 5:40 p.m. to the mall on Green Oaks Road, where a 911 caller had reported shots fired, Perez said. When police arrived, they found the woman wounded inside of a silver vehicle that had been shot at several times.

Perez said glass was broken out of windows on the vehicle’s passenger side. The vehicle was parked close to the Dillard’s entrance at the mall, which remained open. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The shooting was “domestic related” and the suspect was believed to have fled Fort Worth, Perez said.

