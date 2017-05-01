Affidavit: Man arrested in Fort Worth strangulation raped victim, had dated her

The suspect in the strangulation of a 22-year-old woman at her apartment in Fort Worth last month had dated her in college and police concluded he sexually assaulted her the night she died, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Monday.
Reginald Kimbro, 23, was also accused of raping women in two separate incidents in South Padre Island in 2014 and Plano in 2012. A charge was dismissed in the South Padre Island case and he was not arrested in the Plano case.
Kimbro was arrested on a murder charge last week in the killing of Molly Matheson, who was found dead April 10 in the bathroom of her garage apartment behind a home near TCU.
Matheson, a Keller Timber Creek High School alum, and Kimbro had dated in 2014, when they were students at the University of Arkansas, Kimbro told police. They eventually broke up but stayed in touch.
On April 9, Kimbro said, Matheson invited him to her apartment in the 2600 block of Waits Avenue and he arrived about 10:30 p.m., the affidavit said. The two began to kiss, Kimbro told police, but Matheson declined to have sex and Kimbro said he left about 1:30 a.m.
Cellphone records show that Kimbro texted Matheson at 10:26 p.m. on April 9, indicating he had arrived at her apartment. He texted her about four hours later, at 2:59 a.m: “Hey. Thanks again for the advice. Its nice seeing how far you’ve come. Im proud of you brej. Hmu when you get up.”
The second message was never read by Matheson, who was found dead at about 7:20 p.m., the affidavit said. She had a swollen left eye.
“It appeared that Molly had been taken to the shower and placed under the running shower to remove physical evidence,” the affidavit said.
Also found at her apartment was a load of wet laundry: two pairs of women’s underwear, a pair of running shorts, a pillowcase, a pair of men’s underwear, a green fitted sheet, two wash cloths and a bath towel.
In his interview with police, Kimbro said Matheson had been wearing a pair of running shorts the night of April 9. Police believe those shorts were the same ones found in the washing machine.
The laundry “contained evidence of a sexual assault and were placed in the washing machine by Molly’s killer in order to destroy evidence,” the affidavit said.
A sexual assault kit conducted on Matheson had not been processed at the time the affidavit was written.
Prior accusations
The affidavit also detailed the two prior rape accusations made against Kimbro.
In the South Padre Island case, a woman told police that she and Kimbro met at the Isla Grand Beach Resort. They began to kiss and she took him into the women’s restroom, the affidavit said, citing a South Padre Island Police Department report.
The woman told police that Kimbro tried to have sex with her in the bathroom but she told him no. Kimbro choked her and raped her, she told police.
Kimbro was arrested at the scene and his semen was found in the woman, according to the affidavit. Kimbro told police that the sex was consensual. The charge was dismissed by the district attorney’s office.
Officials with the Cameron County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the Plano case, a woman told police that she and Kimbro were at his home when he offered her $200 for oral sex. She refused and left the house, according to the affidavit.
Kimbro followed the woman to her car, apologized and asked if she wanted to take a walk at a park, the woman said. The woman agreed and drove Kimbro to a nearby school, where he began choking her and threatened to kill her as he took off her clothes, the affidavit said.
The woman tried to call 911 but Kimbro slammed her head on the ground and raped her, she told police. Kimbro told her to get in the trunk of her car before letting her ride in the passenger seat as he drove her to another school, where he made her take her clothes off again, according to the affidavit.
He then released her and she reported the incident to police, the affidavit said.
A sexual assault kit conducted on the woman revealed Kimbro’s DNA, the affidavit said, but he was not arrested.
Officer David Tilley, Plano police spokesman, said Monday the case is still “an open and active investigation.”
Kimbro remained in the Mansfield jail on Monday with his bail amount set at $500,000. He has declined to be interviewed by media.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments