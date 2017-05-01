Fort Worth

May 01, 2017 12:03 PM

Man walks out of Denton County Courthouse, kills himself

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DENTON

A man walked out of the Denton County district attorney’s office and killed himself, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Denton County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deceased person on the northwest corner of the courthouse parking lot, 1450 East McKinney St., according to Orlando Hinojosa, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Hinojosa said a woman walking to her car saw the body and told courthouse security just before 10 a.m. The man had had an appointment at the courthouse, and walked out and fatally shot himself.

The man’s identity was not immediately available.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

