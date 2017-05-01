Fort Worth

May 01, 2017 9:36 AM

Update: Man shot his uncle and cousin in east Fort Worth

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Police detained one man accused of shooting two family members in an east Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police were called to the 1900 block of South Edgewood Terrace about 8:30 a.m. to a report of a male victim injured in a yard, according to an online police call sheet.

Police found the victim had been shot, and a suspect was quickly taken into custody, according to Officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman. Police soon found that the suspect had allegedly shot two men — his cousin and his uncle.

The victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

