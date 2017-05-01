Fort Worth man found dead in swimming pool, police say

A man was found dead Sunday morning at the bottom of the swimming pool at his home, according to Fort Worth police.
The man had not been seen since 5:30 p.m. Saturday by his mother, according to officer Bradley Perez, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman. About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, he was found at the bottom of the pool at his home in the 3100 block of Santa Fe Trail.
Gene Morrison, 46, was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
The cause of death had not been confirmed by Monday morning.
