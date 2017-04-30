Burleson man killed in motorcycle crash in northwest Tarrant County

A Burleson man was killed and two other people were critically injured when two motorcycles crashed overnight in northwest Tarrant County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two men were operating motorcycles on Avondale Haslet Road near the U.S. 287 interchange when they drove around a truck that had spun out on the road just before 2 a.m. Sunday, said David McClelland, a spokesman for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. They apparently didn’t see a dirt mound on the side of the road, and they both crashed.
One man, 49-year-old Harold Roberts of Burleson, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Each motorcycle was also carrying a female passenger, both of whom were critically injured, McClelland said. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and one was taken by CareFlite helicopter.
The other man involved in the crash had minor injuries, McClelland said.
