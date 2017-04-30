Fort Worth SWAT arrests man who fired shotgun in apartment

A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired several shots from a shotgun through his wall into an adjacent apartment, according to Fort Worth police.
Police were called to the La Jolla Apartments at 1401 Randol Crossing Lane in far east Fort Worth about 3:15 p.m. about a reported person with a weapon, said Officer Bradley Perez, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman.
The man was firing shots from a shotgun inside his apartment, through the wall into the adjacent apartment, according to Perez. Police evacuated nearby apartments and called the SWAT team.
The man was taken into custody without incident less than two hours after the initial call, according to police. He was identified as 42-year-old Alvin McKnight Jr. and faces a charge of aggravated assault.
McKnight Jr. was “involved in a similar situation at the same location” a month ago, according to Perez.
