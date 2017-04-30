Fort Worth

Man dies after he was reportedly shot in east Fort Worth parking lot

Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the apparent shooting death of a man in east Fort Worth, according to police.

Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 440 block of East Berry Street at 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Officer Bradley Perez, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman. Officers found the victim in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a Fort Worth hospital, where he died at 12:20 a.m., Perez said.

The victim was identified as Jimmy Minter, 52, by the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Homicide detectives continued investigating the case Sunday, Perez said. There was no information about possible suspects available.

