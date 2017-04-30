Two people killed in head-on crash in Denton late Saturday

Two people died Saturday evening when their car was struck head-on by an SUV that crossed the center divider in Denton, according to police.
A black GMC Yukon was driving east on East University Drive about 8:25 p.m. Saturday when it crossed over into the westbound lanes and struck a blue Nissan Versa in the 2800 block, according to a Denton Police Department news release.
The driver and passenger in the Versa died at the scene, according to the news release. Their identities were not immediately available.
The driver of the Yukon was severely injured and taken to the hospital, according to the news release. Investigators did not know why the Yukon crossed the divider.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments