Man jailed in connection with fatal shooting in south Fort Worth

An arrest has been made in connection with a man who was found fatally wounded inside a car in south Fort Worth.
Qwenton Narvell Badger, 34, was in the Tarrant County Jail Saturday facing a murder charge. His bond was set at $150,000, jail records showed.
Badger is a suspect in the death of Demione Hicks, 32, who died on April 19 at John Peter Smith Hospital after he was found shot inside a car about 1:15 a.m. in the 6600 block of Will Rogers Boulevard near Interstate 35W.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Hicks died from a gunshot wound to the neck.
