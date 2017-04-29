Officials respond to resident concerns at north Fort Worth intersection

Officials are making changes to an intersection after residents in north Fort Worth voiced their concerns when a father of three was killed in a motorcycle crash last week.
Several weeks ago, city officials installed a permissive flashing yellow light for the left turn lanes at the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Beach Street. Since then, residents have been concerned about safety after an increasing number of accidents.
In the last week, there were three accidents including Friday around 5 p.m. after officials added the sign for “left turn yield on flashing” that morning. By the end of the night, officials were back at the intersection changing the turn back to a protective light, meaning drivers can only turn on a green arrow.
There have been 14 crashes at the intersection in 2017, seven of which have been in the month of April. At least seven people have been injured and one has died. There were 23 total crashes in all of 2016 and only five through the first four months.
Fort Worth District 4 City Councilman Cary Moon said he had received some complaints about the light initially but the community spoke out much louder after the crash that killed Luis Talamantes, 43, and severely injured his wife about 11 p.m. on April 21.
Kelly Talamantes lost her leg in the crash and has had several surgeries in the last week but “is resilient and recovering,” said Lam Tran, a friend of the family who lives near the intersection.
Tran described Luis as “a free bird” who loved to ride his motorcycle and was heavily involved with coaching football for the Keller Youth Association.
A Gofundme page for the family has been set up to help with medical costs and a fundraiser will take place next Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Chick-fil-A in the Alliance Town Center.
Dr. Doug Wiersig, director of the Transportation and Public Works department, said there are flashing yellow lights all around the city that they have worked well.
“For some reason people at this location are just not paying attention,” Wiersig said.
Residents in the area thought the light was confusing.
“People don’t understand the concept of the flashing yellow light,” said Tran, 35. “So many accidents and even more near-misses have happened in the short time that the light has been up.”
Tami Yeager, 55, has lived a quarter-mile from the intersection for 13 years and said a big issue is that many young drivers in the area are not used to the flashing yellow light.
“I do think people are confused, they are waiting for the light to turn green or to turn red.”
Wiersig said some residents have already called to ask why the light changed back because they liked the flashing yellow. City officials will re-evaluate the intersection but the light will remain a protected green turn “for some time.”
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
