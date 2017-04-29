Hail and high winds expected Saturday afternoon in North Texas

Large hail and high winds are likely when a severe storm system moves through North Texas Saturday afternoon.
The highest potential for severe storms is between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the Fort Worth area, said Patricia Sanchez, National Weather Service meteorologist. The storm will likely carry high winds around 60 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Large hail is likely but chances for a tornado are low.
Brief heavy rain will accompany the storm and light showers may linger until after 6 p.m. The storm will move in and out of the area quickly once it forms, Sanchez said.
Cooler temperatures will arrive overnight with a high Sunday in the upper 60s and a low of 48. Some showers may stick around with a 50 percent chance before 8 a.m.
Share your storm photos with the Star-Telegram by tagging @startelegram and using the hashtag #dfwwx on Twitter.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments