April 29, 2017 8:27 AM

Fort Worth gang unit investigating after bullet grazes head of 14-year-old

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

A 14-year-old girl was shot in south Fort Worth during an altercation between two groups of males late Friday.

Officers responded about 10:20 p.m. to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Humbolt Street where they were told the girl had been riding in a car with a group of males when they got in an argument with another group of males at an unknown location in south Fort Worth. The other group of males shot at the car with the girl and a bullet grazed her head, police said.

The girl was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life threatening injuries. No suspects were apprehended as of early Saturday, police said.

The gang unit is investigating the shooting.

