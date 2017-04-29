Fort Worth

April 29, 2017 7:10 AM

Motorcyclist dies after crashing on U.S. 287 in north Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 50-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle on the highway in north Fort Worth early Friday.

Officers responded to a major accident call just before 1 a.m. at the 7700 block of U.S. 287 near the on ramp to Interstate 35W south, according to the police report. No other vehicles were involved.

Jeffrey Burleson, no address listed, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

Police said speed was possibly a factor in the crash.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 18:34

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival
Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos