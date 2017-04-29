Motorcyclist dies after crashing on U.S. 287 in north Fort Worth

A 50-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle on the highway in north Fort Worth early Friday.
Officers responded to a major accident call just before 1 a.m. at the 7700 block of U.S. 287 near the on ramp to Interstate 35W south, according to the police report. No other vehicles were involved.
Jeffrey Burleson, no address listed, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.
Police said speed was possibly a factor in the crash.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments