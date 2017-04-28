Residents concerned after crashes plague north Fort Worth intersection

After three crashes in the last week, including one fatality, residents are concerned about safety at a north Fort Worth intersection.
Officials installed a flashing yellow turn signal a few weeks ago at the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Beach Street. Since Jan. 1, there have been 14 crashes at the intersection, seven of which have occurred in the month of April alone, three of those in the last seven days.
About 11 p.m. on April 21, Luis Talamantes, 43, and his wife, Kelly, were on their motorcycle when a car tried turning left and struck them. Luis died on scene and Kelly was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She underwent multiple surgeries this week and is recovering at John Peter Smith Hospital. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help with medical costs.
On Wednesday, another crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. but no injuries were reported.
Officers responded Friday just after 5 p.m. to a three-vehicle accident. Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a driver was issued a citation for failing to yield to the right of way, said Officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.
Officials added a “left turn yield on flashing” sign earlier Friday afternoon next to the blinking light but residents feel it is not enough. When trying to turn left, it is difficult to see oncoming traffic behind cars turning left on the opposite side of the intersection.
Fort Worth District 4 City Councilman Cary Moon said he hears the residents and is working with the city to make a change.
A town hall meeting will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Clubhouse at 9536 Courtright Drive. Moon, along with city officials, will be in attendance to listen and address resident concerns.
