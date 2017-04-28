Arrest made in strangulation of 22-year-old woman near TCU

Police have made an arrest in the strangulation of a 22-year-old woman at her apartment near TCU earlier this month.
Fort Worth police officers assigned to a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Reginald Kimbro, 23, Thursday at his father’s home in Dallas, police said.
Molly Matheson was found dead in the bathroom of her apartment on April 10. She lived near TCU, but was not a student at the school.
Matheson graduated from Keller Timber Creek High School and had attended the University of Arkansas, withdrawing in 2015.
At her funeral, her family and friends described her as deeply religious, with a sharp sense of humor.
“We know Molly can’t come back to us,” her father, David Matheson, said at the service. “But we know she lives in heaven and her love fills this room.
David Matheson released a statement Friday, thanking police for their work on the investigation.
“We know that they were very diligent in their investigation which led to the arrest,” the statement said. “This has been an overwhelmingly trying time for our family and we are confident that justice will be served for Molly.”
Kimbro was being held at the Mansfield Jail on Friday with his bail amount set at $500,000.
Kimbro has not faced prior charges in Tarrant County, according to court records. Kimbro’s apparent Facebook page says he had attended the University of Arkansas. The Facebook page also said he lives in Plano.
Police were asking anyone with information about other possible crimes involving Kimbro to call detectives at 817-392-4340.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
