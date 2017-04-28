Southwestern Baptist seminary apologizes after ‘rapper’ photo posted on Twitter

The Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary apologized this week after a photo of white faculty members dressed as rappers on Twitter received backlash from people across the country.
The image was originally posted to Twitter on Tuesday but has since been deleted. In the photo, five professors are wearing chains, bandannas and crooked hats. One of them is holding a small gun to his chest. The phrase “Notorious S.O.P” is written above them in reference to the rapper Notorious B.I.G. and the School of Preaching.
Grateful that @barrymccarty deleted this offensive tweet. Southern Baptist can do better. pic.twitter.com/EHcywboIbf— Jonathan Merritt (@JonathanMerritt) April 25, 2017
Dr. David L. Allen, dean of the School of Preaching and professor, tweeted that the photo was in celebration of another professor, Dr. Vern Charette, who was leaving the seminary to become a pastor in Oklahoma. He noted that Charette, who is not in the photo, “is himself an excellent rapper.”
In a tweet captured by Faithfully Magazine before it was deleted, Charette said, “This is the NOTORIOUS SCHOOL OF PREACHING gang that I am leaving! All true OG’s for sure! These are world-class theologians.”
The image sparked considerable controversy and conversation on social media, including posts from Shaun King, activist writer for the New York Daily News, and Lecrae, a popular Christian hip-hop musician. Posts on social media called the photo offensive, embarrassing, inappropriate and tone-deaf.
@DrDavidLAllen @swbts "Stance as clear as mine." Said Stance thought the picture was worth creating and sharing? How do you all plan to grow from this?— Lecrae (@lecrae) April 25, 2017
In a reflection written for The Washington Post, Jemar Tisby, president of the Reformed African American Network, said one of his concerns is the lack of other cultures at the leadership level.
“Even if a school has diversity in the student body, if the decision-makers all come from similar racial and cultural background, then they will remain oblivious to their own racial blind spots.”
Allen said in a tweet, “I apologize for a recent image I posted which was offensive. Context is immaterial. @swbts stance on race is clear as is mine.”
A statement from the seminary president posted to the school’s website titled “Racism IS a Tragic Sin” apologized for the photo and invited everyone to visit the campus at any time to “witness the love of Christ extended to all indiscriminately.”
“As all members of the preaching faculty have acknowledged, this was a mistake, and one for which we deeply apologize,” said Paige Patterson, seminary president, in the statement. “Sometimes, Anglo Americans do not recognize the degree that racism has crept into our lives.”
On Twitter, Lecrae asked the seminary how they would grow from this and they responded by asking whether he would lead a discussion for the community. He declined but cited others “more qualified and perhaps willing,” and the school said it would reach out.
Azia Branson
