Lockdown lifted after police find gun at Western Hills High in Benbrook

A Western Hills High School student was arrested early Friday after police said he brought a gun to school.
Police went to a bus stop outside an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Centre Court in Fort Worth in response to a report of a person with a weapon.
Witnesses said they saw a juvenile with a gun “slide the rack to the rear and put it back in his waistband,” said Fort Worth police Officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
The juvenile then got on the bus and went to Western Hills, in the city of Benbrook, where police detained him. He told officers that it was a BB gun and that he gave it to someone before getting on the bus.
He told police he had the BB gun because he was tired of getting picked on.
Officers were on the way back to the apartment complex about 9:30 a.m. to attempt to locate the weapon and determine the type of gun. The school was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes during the student’s first period class.
Officials located the unloaded handgun and Benbrook police arrested the juvenile.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
