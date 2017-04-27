Four months after viral video incident, some in African-American community still upset

A local pastor joined with a Fort Worth police officer to tell a small crowd that Fort Worth now has an issue with “our babies” and Jacqueline Craig that will take years to heal.
Kyev Tatum, a pastor and community activist in Fort Worth, made these comments during a town hall meeting Thursday at Great Commission Baptist Church in the 7700 block of McCart Avenue. About 60 residents attended.
Jasmine Crockett, one of the attorneys representing Craig, said someone pointed a gun at her 9-year-old son and now she is afraid to call the police because of the treatment she received the last time she called the police in December. Craig burst into tears during the meeting, frustrated over the situation her family faced.
“Her children are afraid to tell her about what’s going on in their lives because they are afraid of upsetting her,” Crockett said. “They watched the videotape. They have seen the videotape and what happened over and over and over. How do you fix that when the one person who caused the problem is still there.”
Fort Worth police representatives Buck Wheeler and Ty Hadsell both recommended that they meet with Craig and talk out the issue.
“There’s victim assistance stuff available, but she needs more than that,” Wheeler said. “There’s a lot of pain there and it’s going to last for a long time.”
The town hall meeting took place almost three miles east of the residence in southwest Fort Worth where the Dec. 21 arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters by officer William Martin occurred.
Martin, who is white, responded to a report called in by Craig, who is black, who said that a man had choked her then 7-year-old son because he threw some trash in his yard. The arrest, which grew confrontational and then became physical, was recorded on a Facebook Live video and went viral, sparking outrage over Martin’s aggression. Some accused him of racism.
Martin was given a 10-day suspension, which he is appealing, and the charges against the Craigs were dropped. Mayor Betsy Price apologized to Craig and acknowledged that Martin’s penalty was not severe enough.
Martin’s body cam video was leaked, prompting an internal Fort Worth police investigation. During the investigation into Martin’s leaked body camera video and personnel records, Assistant Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes were relieved of command. Some leaders in Fort Worth’s African-American community have demanded that Pridgen and Keyes be reinstated and urged authorities to file charges against Martin.
Pridgen and Keyes had recently come under criticism by the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association, who alleged that pair had ordered subordinates to break the rules to allow four unqualified police officer to join the department through a special recruiting program.
The Fort Worth Police Department sent a news release in March saying, “It is unfortunate that members of the media (and two attorneys) identified two specific individuals, but it is our intent to complete the investigation into this matter.” The statement said the investigation is ongoing, and the department won’t share details of the case during the investigation.
The alleged assailant in the case, Itamar Vardi, has pleaded not guilty to an assault by contact charge. A court date for Vardi has not been set, according to a city official.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
