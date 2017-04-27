Suspect in north Fort Worth killing found dead of apparent suicide

The suspect in a north Fort Worth killing was found dead of an apparent suicide Wednesday evening, police said.
Officials have not released the man’s name.
He was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the backyard of a home in the 3600 block of North Crump Street, north of the Stockyards, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman. It was unknown if the man had a connection to the home.
Earlier Wednesday, about 6:30 a.m., Andres Munoz, 24, was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home in the 3200 block of Terry Street, several blocks away.
Detectives believe the man found dead behind the home on North Crump was responsible for killing Munoz, Pollozani said.
There are no other suspects in the case, and further details have not been released.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
